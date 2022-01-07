Book by Jason Stocks includes musical, masculine, front-line poetry akin to Bukowski, Frank Stanford, & Etheridge Knight
Each poem in Stocks’s debut release, Blameforest, is savagely rendered, tense, moving.
Jason Stocks has put together a mightily impressive debut poetry book in Blameforest”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blameforest, the full-length collection of poems from Jason Stocks, broaches topics like poverty, loss of identity, alcoholism, guilt, and redemption. There is something for everyone to relate to, or be shocked by. With its slick moves (from present to past to future; from destitution to affluence and back again), rhythmic lines and bold delivery, Blameforest reads more like gritty Southern fiction than poetry. Violent, gorgeous, body-rockin’ and most importantly, honest, the book is no doubt the future recipient of many reputable awards. Plus, the cover is attractive, and it feels good in the hands.
— USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert
Blameforest is available through Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com, and other fine retailers worldwide. Wholesale orders can be placed through Ingram or its publisher, MindStir Media.
QUOTE FROM THE BOOK:
From the poem “Rise and Shine”
While walking through the woods
in Mississippi as a teen I seen
many thick-ass venomous snakes mistaken for Satan:
copperheads, cottonmouths, canebrakes.
The deadish, unblinking eyes, catlike, under squares of rusted tin
in the tall weeds, ’round the hunting camp cabin, waiting for prey.
Or sunnin’ among the ivy engulfed lattice works of antebellum mansions
I worked at and got fired from—
some more than once—coiled up. Patiently waiting.
AUTHOR BIO:
Jason Stocks lives and writes in Florida. His work has appeared in New Delta Review, Confrontation, Exterminating Angel Press and other fine journals. Blameforest is his first full-length poetry collection.
ABOUT MINDSTIR MEDIA:
MindStir Media is an award-winning book publisher and publicity agency with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Portsmouth, NH.
Jen McNabney
MindStir Media
+1 800-767-0531
email us here