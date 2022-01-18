3D Hidden Object Challenge v1.0

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, 3D Hidden Object Challenge, available on iPhone, Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.

Collect all of the hidden objects in each of 12 scenes. Scenes can be completed in any order. Each time you start a level it selects random assortment of items to find,.

Some scenes have multiples of the same object or pairs of objects which might be different colors.

Some scenes require you to find a tool to help uncover the hidden objects in that level.

Each scene also has a hidden coin. Collect all 12 to unlock the secret scene.

Easy to use camera and touch controls.

Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).

The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Justice Myers created the music and sound effects.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead and came up with the concept for the Secret Scene, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.

According to Ed Magnin, "Now you can carry an exciting 3d puzzle game in your pocket, ready to play whenever you have a few moments to tackle another scene."

Special thanks to the National Videogame Museum.

Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 248.9 MB
* Rated 4+

Pricing and Availability:
3D Hidden Object Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Sports category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 40 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2021 Magnin & Associates.

