First all-female team set to launch game-changing NFT series “FATTIES”

FATTIES is currently slated to be released on the renowned Ethereum network on January 16th, 2022.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s first all-female development team, FRENS, is pleased to announce it will be launching one of the most anticipated NFT series in recent history – FATTIES FRENS is a blockchain agency founded by animation industry native and creative jackknife, Sandy Hong, who is credited with working on Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies and Supercel’s Everdale. Working alongside Hong is Brianna Becker, who leads back-end, contracts, and web3 development and Ilaria Orlando, who expertly focuses on the project’s front-end.In the team’s most recent news, FRENS has developed FATTIES, the world’s first all-female non-fungible token (NFT) series in history. Currently slated to be released on the Ethereum network, FATTIES is a community-driven collectible with over one hundred exciting traits of eyes, mouths, hats, body, food, and backgrounds. It is anticipated that many investors will onboard into the community, solely for the superb art and tongue-in-cheek execution of a body positive message. However, Team FATTIE is aware of the collector drive to have their assets extend beyond visuals and towards experiences.“There are many current milestones Team FATTIE has for utility and experience execution on its roadmap,” says Sandy. “Input from the community of collectors will help drive our team’s priorities and advancement. We are obligated to support and coexist with collectors, with FATTIES aiming to deliver a welcoming community in both the metaverse and the real world.”Boasting venue partnerships in California, Pennsylvania, and New York, FATTIES is already forecasting live events in the states, and then internationally. The team also has a seasoned event planner working with them who has been in the event organization space for 10 years.What also sets this exciting NFT apart from others is that it starts, but doesn't end, at real world events. Attached to each FATTIE NFT, for example, is a series of characteristics.“These values attached to the FATTIE allows us to easily enhance and insert your FATTIE into any future metaverse,” Brianna states. “This means that your FATTIE is future-proof.”To mint or purchase a FATTIE starting on January 16th, 2022, please visit https://fatties.io/ About FRENSFRENS is a blockchain agency that is currently developing web3 art and applications. The company’s experience travels through a range of industries on and off the blockchain.