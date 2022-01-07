Honeywell International Securities Class Action Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Honeywell Investors Who Have Suffered Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HON) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Honeywell investors with financial losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire.
October 22, 2021, Honeywell reported that it the Company "continue[s] to cooperate with investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice . . . , the Securities and Exchange Commission . . . and the Brazilian authorities relating to [the Company’s] use of third parties who previously worked for [Honeywell’s] UOP business in Brazil in relation to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) in connection with a project awarded in 2010."
Honeywell further reported that "[b]ased on available information to date, [Honeywell] estimate[s] that a potential comprehensive resolution of these UOP Matters would result in a probable loss of at least $160 million, and [Honeywell has] recorded a charge in this amount in [the Company’s] Consolidated Statement of Operations, and have accrued a corresponding liability on the Consolidated Balance Sheet."
On this news, shares of Honeywell stock dropped $7.12 per share, closing at $217.40 per share.
Honeywell investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities and suffered financial losses are encouraged to contact John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Honeywell class action investigation or potential legal claims.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
