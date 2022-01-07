More about Gov. Kemp Appoints Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Rebecca Sullivan has been appointed to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.

"Building on her experience as General Counsel and Assistant Commissioner of Government Affairs at the Department as well as her established career as a legal professional with vast experience in state government, I am confident that Rebecca will continue to serve Georgians well as Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services," said Governor Kemp.

Rebecca Sullivan most recently served as General Counsel and Assistant Commissioner of Government Affairs, where her responsibilities included managing the agency’s legal division as well as providing advice and counsel to the agency’s five operating divisions that support the enterprise of state government: statewide procurement, risk management, fleet management, surplus property, and human resources administration. Prior to joining DOAS, Ms. Sullivan spent time in private practice and served as a Policy Advisor, Deputy Executive Counsel, and Executive Counsel to former Governor Sonny Perdue. Sullivan began her legal career in labor and employment law.

Sullivan is a “Double Dawg,” having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor from the UGA School of Law. She resides in Snellville with her husband and two children.