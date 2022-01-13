Start A Clothing Line From Home With The Evans Group
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new article from The Evans Group (TEG) team offers invaluable advice to aspiring fashion designers. In it, the notable Los Angeles clothing manufacturer shows you how to start a fashion business from the comfort of your home.
Nestled in Downtown L.A., the garment manufacturer is currently offering clients a discount in its winter sale. If they submit an order by New Year’s Eve, potential clients can enjoy a 10% discount on design, sourcing, and creative services.
With the holiday offer in place, TEG forged ahead and decided to clue its followers in on how to make the most of staying home: by starting your own clothing line.
Filling the Fashion Industry
TEG’s number one step to starting a clothing line or clothing business from your home doesn’t depend on location. According to the TEG team, before launching your fashion business, you need to see what the fashion industry is missing.
Harkening back to a previous piece on the latest winter fashion trends, the Los Angeles garment designers advise would-be fashion designers to look into fashion-forward ideas or fashion that will soon be trendy.
This period where a designer determined their creative lane is crucial towards the next step to launching clothing collections: developing a sound business plan
Building A Business Plan That Works
As with any business, large or small, people need business plans to follow.
But creating a comprehensive business plan involves a lot of thinking, research, and time. Along with being one of the most exciting aspects for emerging designers to partake in, it’s easily one of the most important to future success.
As TEG goes on to state:
“Do some thought exercises before committing pen to paper; where do you want your clothing line to appear? Were you thinking of a retail chain like Banana Republic? Or were you eyeing more specific boutiques? Ascertaining where your clothing pieces will appear helps fuel the search for whom you sell clothes to.”
And TEG leads this section of its guide into the importance of understanding your target market, whoever that may prove to be.
Knowing The Target Customer: Delivering On Creative Promises
Before you start crafting your fashion style board ideas to nail the look and feel of your clothing line, you need to know your customer. Depending on your business goals, finding out what makes your clientele tick can be tricky or relatively simple.
TEG lays out the basics:
“What does your customer base value? Do they gravitate toward colorful clothing lines? Do they shop products from companies that partake in ethical and sustainable business practices? Learn all you can about your customer base, their shopping habits, age ranges, and more. You should always defer back to finding a need within the fashion industry. These two steps towards starting a clothing business are the pillars that allow the rest of the process to unfold more easily.”
When in doubt, defer to your business plan, and again, the need within the fashion industry. Whether it’s custom winter fashion to keep you warm or a designer t-shirt line for the summer, knowing your customers fuel much of your creative decisions.
Finding a Clothing Manufacturer That Delivers: TEG’s Promise
After establishing a business plan and nailing down your customer profile, it’s time to seek out a business that will bring your fashion sketches to life.
This is where The Evans Group steps in to help new fashion entrepreneurs and designers achieve their dreams.
Since 2005, The Evans Group has been helping established and emerging independent fashion designers plan, design, and launch clothing lines worldwide.
Since its inception, helping creative minds worldwide has been a point of pride for the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer. Since then, it has played a significant role in allowing designers to succeed regardless of experience or ambition.
And they lean into that accessibility by being a notable small batch clothing manufacturer, too. Also known as a low MOQ clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group offers no minimums on clothing orders. No minimums mean exactly that; if a new clothing designer wants to test out the market (one of those crucial steps to starting your own clothing business), you can order a small amount to test the waters.
With that in mind, the team at The Evans Group offers in-depth creative and planning services to get a good fashion idea off the ground and onto the store racks. And to any designers with any apprehensions about TEG’s portfolio, the company has a long list of satisfied high-profile clients like Guess, Greg Lauren, Banana Republic, and the women-led fashion brand Hiraeth.
In short, The Evans Group has the resume to back up its lofty claims of accomplishing fashion design goals for any designer.
What Does TEG’s Guide Mean For New Fashion Designers?
With this guide (and other helpful fashion tips from behind the curtain of the fashion industry), TEG gives new designers the keys to the kingdom. TEG plainly shows that determined designers, when following the basic business steps, can surprise themselves by starting a clothing business from home.
Established and emerging designers have the golden opportunity to start their dream projects when collaborating with talented experts in the creative services department, experienced pattern makers, and other essential manufacturers.
With a Los Angeles clothing manufacturer like The Evans Group, you’ve never been in better hands.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
