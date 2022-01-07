Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,871 in the last 365 days.

Settlement with Merrill Lynch Related to Jay Peak EB-5 Projects

Montpelier, VT – On January 6, 2022, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) and the federally appointed receiver for Jay Peak, Michael Goldberg, announced a settlement with the broker-dealer firm Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (Merrill Lynch). The settlement totals $4.5 million and relates to Merrill Lynch’s handling of accounts used in connection with the Jay Peak EB-5 fraud.

DFR alleges Merrill Lynch’s administration of the accounts represented potential violations of the Vermont Securities Act, over which DFR has regulatory authority. The settlement was jointly negotiated with Michael Goldberg, who also asserted claims on behalf of the receivership estate.

“This is another good settlement for the Jay Peak investors and provides further restitution to help mitigate the financial impact caused by Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger,” said Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “I want to thank Michael Goldberg for his efforts in reaching this settlement and I look forward to continuing to work with him to help mitigate the financial and immigration impacts of the fraud.”

Under the agreement, Merrill Lynch will pay $4 million to settle the claims brought by the Jay Peak receivership estate, and in lieu of a $500,000 penalty to DFR, that amount will be provided directly to the receiver for investor restitution.  

The settlement agreement has been filed with United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida which will need to provide final approval. Jay Peak receivership website.

Commissioner Pieciak recognizes the diligent work of the Department of Financial Regulation Assistant General Counsel Jennifer Rood in ushering this settlement through until the end.

Connect with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation on Twitter, Facebook, and on our website.

###

You just read:

Settlement with Merrill Lynch Related to Jay Peak EB-5 Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.