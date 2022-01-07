2022 Mitchell Scholarship Online Application Open Until April 1

The 2022 Mitchell Scholarship online application is now open until April 1. You can find the application link, requirements, and a few additional college and scholarship resources on the Mitchell Institute’s Website.

In addition to the $10,000 scholarship that the Mitchell Institute will award to a graduating senior from every public high school in the state, they provide numerous resources and programs for Mitchell Scholars:

Leadership and career development events

Access to a wide array of professional networks

Customized career advising and personal support through individual meetings with Mitchell Institute staff and community members

Fellowship Awards of up to $1,500 to support internships and personal/professional growth opportunities

Emergency financial assistance for unexpected financial challenges

Mitchell Scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend two- or four-year degree programs at colleges either in- or out-of-state. The strongest applicants demonstrate financial need, academic promise, and community impact. Please encourage any graduating college-bound students from Maine’s public high schools to apply before the April 1 deadline.

For more information contact the Mitchell Institute at info@mitchellinstitute.org or (207) 773-7700.