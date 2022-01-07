Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,871 in the last 365 days.

2022 Mitchell Scholarship Online Application Open Until April 1

The 2022 Mitchell Scholarship online application is now open until April 1. You can find the application link, requirements, and a few additional college and scholarship resources on the Mitchell Institute’s Website.

In addition to the $10,000 scholarship that the Mitchell Institute will award to a graduating senior from every public high school in the state, they provide numerous resources and programs for Mitchell Scholars:

  • Leadership and career development events
  • Access to a wide array of professional networks
  • Customized career advising and personal support through individual meetings with Mitchell Institute staff and community members
  • Fellowship Awards of up to $1,500 to support internships and personal/professional growth opportunities
  • Emergency financial assistance for unexpected financial challenges

Mitchell Scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend two- or four-year degree programs at colleges either in- or out-of-state. The strongest applicants demonstrate financial need, academic promise, and community impact. Please encourage any graduating college-bound students from Maine’s public high schools to apply before the April 1 deadline.

For more information contact the Mitchell Institute at info@mitchellinstitute.org or (207) 773-7700.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

2022 Mitchell Scholarship Online Application Open Until April 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.