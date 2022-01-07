Gempeler's Supermarket Issues Class II Recall of Summer Sausage​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 7, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Gempeler's Supermarket in Monticello, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for packaged summer sausage sold from its store. The recalled product includes:

Original Summer Sausage, lot code 323, packaged November 19, 2021

This is a Class II recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection conducted by state inspectors. Evidence shows that summer sausage from Gempeler's Supermarket was produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available in the table below and on the USDA website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.​

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Ken Gempeler, owner, at (608) 938-4927.

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

