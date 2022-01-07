Board of Pesticides Control Meeting
MAINE, January 14 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: January 14, 2022
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Teams Platform
Meeting description/purpose:
Agenda and accompanying documents will be posted on Thursday, 1/6/2022. Deadline for submission of comments and information is Tuesday, 1/11/2022 by 8am. There will be a public hearing on rulemaking at the meeting. A public listening session will begin at 11:00 AM.
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Megan Patterson
Phone: 207-287-2731