Deputy Minister of Health receives reprimand

VIETNAM, January 7 -  

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn has been given a reprimand over mistakes made while performing his duty, under Decision 2271/QD-TTg signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh.

The deputy minister was earlier given a reprimand as a disciplinary measure by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission after its eighth session from November 2-4, 2021.

In a communique released on November 4, 2021, the commission said the Party delegation at the Health Ministry had violated the Party’s operational principles and working regulations of Party delegations, showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed its leadership, resulting in the Health Ministry, the Drug Administration, many medical establishments and individuals violating Party rules and state laws.

The violations caused serious consequences along with losses and waste of State money and assets, and damage to the health insurance fund, affecting the prestige of Party organisations and the health sector, the commission said.

The commission decided to issue a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Health Ministry in the 2015-2020 term, and a reprimand to Son, a member of the Party delegation at the Health Ministry. VNS

