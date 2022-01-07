UniFarm to host its first-ever group farm on Avalanche Network with Cohort 33
UniFarm with Cohort 33 expands its reach to 4 major chains i.e Avalanche, Polygon, Binance & Ethereum which will go live on 7th January 2022 at 1.30 PM UTC
We are super excited to expand our presence at Avalanche Network. We intend to integrate our platform with 2 new smart chains by year-end. We seek to real a TVL of $100 billion by the end of 2022.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi's most innovative projects, is glad to announce that it is now available on Avalanche Network (AVAX). The announcement came as an outcome of the company’s roadmap to expand its presence across 5 major smart chains. Up until now, UniFarm was available on Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum and now after expanding its presence to Avalanche, the innovative group farming protocol is just a step away from meeting its goal.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm’s latest group farm on Avalanche Network will go live on 7th Jan 2022 at 1.30 PM UTC with Cohort 33. The cohort will feature leading DeFi projects including AVME.io ($AVME), SpaceSwap ($MILK2), OpenDeFi ($ORO), and UniFarm ($UFARM)- the latter being the project itself.
UniFarm allows its users to farm numerous project tokens on an easy-to-use interface that allows them to stake and unstake assets at any time. The project’s USP lies in its unique gamified framework that allows only one eligible asset for any investor to begin farming with and in return they earn the entire available set of tokens in a pool as a reward, making it the most user-friendly cross-project farming aggregation platform on the market
UniFarm has had a fantastic run so far in 2021 wherein it launched 32 Cohorts in a short span of 1 year. The platform has locked over $125 million in total value in a year by partnering with close to 100 projects in pools across three networks: Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 33
UniFarm Cohort 33 will span 90 days with a payout APY of 36% to 250%, depending on how long one stays staked within the cohort. The total prize pool for this cohort is $100,000, with $25,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $250K can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
AVME
Anti-Virus Me (AVME) is a decentralized security protocol for malicious content detection and protection against malware. AVME accomplishes this by combining two technologies that can be integrated with blockchain to deliver zero-trust and fully decentralized applications. These include sandbox nodes and virus detection through artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML).
SpaceSwap
SpaceSwap is a unique aggregator that aims to unite the most popular DeFi protocols in a one-stop station. The project aims to create residual income for its users through curated and expansive DeFi products. SpaceSwap’s Shadow Staking technology allows users' LP tokens to remain in their personal wallets while their liquidity is exchanged on partner DEXs by providing security from cyber attacks. Its two-token tokenomics is a system shared between the SpaceSwap governance token (MILK2) and the SpaceSwap reserve token (SHAKE). This creates an ecosystem that is designed for frictionless financial leveraging.
OpenDeFi
OpenDeFi is a platform that encourages tokenization of real-world assets, provides financial services in a decentralized mechanism, and enables community-based development of early-stage DeFi projects through their DAO ecosystem. It is an open protocol that allows you to bridge the gap between digital and traditional financial mechanisms through different decentralized tools.
UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Website: https://UniFarm.co.
About Avalanche
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don’t believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today.
About Ava Labs
Ava Labs makes it simple to launch decentralized finance applications on Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. We are empowering people to easily and freely digitize all the world’s assets on one open, programmable blockchain platform.
Ava Labs was founded by Cornell computer scientists who brought on talent from Wall Street to execute their vision. The company has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Initialized Capital, and Polychain Capital, with angel investments from Balaji Srinivasan and Naval Ravikant.
Akansha Sharma
UniFarm
akansha.sharma@unifarm.co
