Global Asthma Spacer Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.8% During the Estimated Time Frame from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Major companies operating in the global market, which include Trudell Medical Internationa (London), Pari Gmbh (Germany), GlaxoSmihKline plc (U.K), Medical Development International (Australia), Cipla (India), Lupin (India), Clement Clarke (U.K)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global asthma spacer market was estimated to value USD 1,367.04 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, as per a recent comprehensive market study by Quince Market Insights. A spacer is an empty tube with a holding chamber that is usually made of plastic. It makes it easier to take asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) medication from a puffer, known as an MDI (metered-dose inhaler). Spacers direct medicine to the lungs, resulting in less medication ending up in the mouth and throat, where it can cause irritation or mild infections. A spacer can also help coordinate breathing and puffing.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-74394

Asthma is the most common chronic respiratory disease globally, and this leads to an increase in the use of spacers. Growing geriatric population and increasing pollution are the key factors that contribute to the growth of asthma cases. Further, respiratory disorders are likely to increase among the geriatric population due to their weak immune system’s response to inflammation. Children with asthma may face various challenges during the use of inhalers or mouthpiece for the proper management of the condition. For instance, they may be unable to hold their breath while using inhalers. As a result, spacers are more commonly used for younger children as compared to adults.

The elderly population also finds it difficult to use inhaler devices effectively, due to which asthma spacers are widely used for the geriatric population. Various market players operating in spacers market are developing spacers for use of children and elders.

Respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others have common signs like shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing, and coughing. Many people don’t realize these common symptoms, along with other symptoms like trouble sleeping and persistent cough, which reduces the chances of seeking treatment. Furthermore, the adult-onset asthma develops during childhood but can arise at any age, which is a major factor in causing low awareness about the disease.

Furthermore, the lack of community awareness is another major factor that is restraining the asthma spacer’s market growth in developing and low-income countries. People fail to understand the severity of asthma due to the stigma and myths associated with the condition in some regions, for which the disease remains undiagnosed or underdiagnosed in many places.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The impact of the pandemic on the healthcare sector has been negative. People with respiratory diseases are more vulnerable, as coronavirus primarily affects or damages the respiratory system, thereby lowering the supply of oxygen in the body. As a result, the respiratory devices industry has been growing at the fastest rate. As the number of COVID-19 patients grows, so does the demand for respiratory devices.

Market Segmentation

By Spacer Type

Based on the spacer type, the global asthma spacer market has been divided into volumatic, aerochamber, inspirease, optichamber, and others (VORTEX, Zerostat -V Spacer, babyhaler, A2A Spacer, and asthma spacers). The aerochamber segment is expected to hold a fastest growing market share during the predicted period. Due to the broad adoption of these devices for asthma management. Technological developments in aerochambers are expected to drive the segment during the predicted period.

By Type

On the basis of type, the asthma spacers market is bifurcated into single-use and reusable type. The single use type of asthma spacer is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment the market. Single-use asthma spacers are easy to use, of low cost and recyclable. These single use spacers are easy to assemble for asthma patients and suitable for children and adults. The raw materials used for single-use spacers are cardboard or plastic. This type of spacers are used for one time to avoid the cross contamination and spread of infection. In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the single-use asthma spacer has witnessed significant growth to avoid the spread of infection.

By Material

On the basis of material, the market is bifurcated into plastic and paper. Between these two segments, the plastic segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market. The performance of asthma spacers vary according to the material used in manufacturing. Moreover, the properties of spacers, such as susceptibility to electrostatic charge, depend on the material used in manufacturing asthma spacers. The growing use of non-valved homemade spacers manufactured from various types of materials is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.

By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the asthma spacers market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the asthma spacer market during the projected period. They are privately-owned, medicine-dispensing centers registered with the state authorities.

Retail pharmacies offer prescription as well as over-the-counter medicines. Retail pharmacies also guide patients or customers with the usage of medications and medical products. These pharmacies are in contact with original equipment manufacturers and hospitals to provide medical products, which will further drive the asthma spacer’s demand.

Moreover, most low- or middle-income people are unable to visit hospitals and are, therefore, more inclined towards these pharmacies. This will drive the retail pharmacy segment for asthma spacers.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-74394

By Region

In the asthma spacer market, there are five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the fastest growing segment in the market. Increasing prevalence of asthma and a rise in government initiatives that mandate the utilization of asthma spacers with metered-dose inhalers are increasing the demand for asthma spacers in this zone.

Recent Developments in the Asthma Spacer Market

April 2021 Vyaire Medical Inc. (U.K) had declared the European launch of ArtiQ.PFT, an automated tool operated by artificial intelligence that immediately interprets pulmonary function tests (PFTs). The technology’s algorithm identifies disease patterns in 82% of cases as compared to 45% by pulmonologists, as per the multi-center study published in the European Respiratory Journal.

April 2019 Cipla Inc. (India) announced the launch of the first extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler, Niveoli. The product is the latest offering from Cipla’s respiratory inhalation therapy that addresses obstructive airway diseases (OAD) like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

Major companies operating in the global market, which include Trudell Medical Internationa (London), Pari Gmbh (Germany), GlaxoSmihKline plc (U.K), Medical Development International (Australia), Cipla (India), Lupin (India), Clement Clarke (U.K).

To find more insights on this topic, visit Quince Market Insights report titled, “ Asthma Spacers Market , by Product Type (Aerochamber, Optichamber, Volumatic, InspirEase, Others), Type (Reusable, Single Use) Material Type (Plastic, Paper), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/asthma-spacer-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), By End User (Hospital, Home Care), By Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Sleep Apnea, Infectious Disease), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/respiratory-care-devices-market

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, By Product (Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices), By Portability (Stationary, Portable), By Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), By End User (Hospital, Home Care), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/oxygen-therapy-equipment-market

Asthma Therapeutics Market, By Drug (Anti- Inflammatory, Bronchodilators, Combination Therapy), Device (Inhalers, Dry Powder, Metered Dose, Soft Mist, Nebulizers), Route Of Administration (Oral, Inhale, Intravenous, Subcutaneous), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/asthma-therapeutics-market

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Product (Pulse Flow, Continuous Flow), By Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Sleep Apnea), By End user (Homecare, Travel, Hospital, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market