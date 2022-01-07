China Thermometers Market is Estimated to Grow Size USD 484.7 Million by the end of 2028 | B. Braun Medical, Microlife

China Thermometers Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital thermometers, electrical ear thermometers, forehead thermometers, fabric strip thermometers, pacifier thermometers, and glass and mercury thermometers are all examples of thermometers.

Statistics:

China thermometers market is expected to account around US$ 484.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Market: Drivers

Rising demand for thermometers and other medical substitutes for the Covid-19 management is expected to drive growth of China thermometers market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Ukraine received a batch of humanitarian aid from the Government of the People's Republic of China, which included coronavirus diagnostic test kits (50,016 units), medical masks (50,000 units), medical goggles (30,000 units), contactless thermometers (1,000 units), medical surgical masks (200,000 units), medical protective suits (30,000 units), disposable medical gloves (50,000 units).

Market: Opportunities

E-commerce sales of thermometers are expected to pose attractive growth opportunities for players in the China thermometers market. For instance, Microlife Corporation provides online delivery of its thermometers through its website.

Market: Restraints

Introduction of smartphones with infrared temperature sensors is expected to hamper growth of the China thermometers market. For instance, Huawei released the Honor Play 4 smartphone in June 2020, which includes an infrared temperature sensor inside the rear-facing camera block that can be used to record fever.

Key Takeaways:

China thermometers market accounted for around US$ 163.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value over US$ 484.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR around 14.4% between 2020 and 2027. Rising demand for thermometers and other medical supplies for the management of diseases such as Covid-19 is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Mercury-free thermometer segment held significant position in China thermometers market in 2019, accounted around 79.9% share in terms of value. The segment is expected to witness growth due to increased product launches as well as increased demand for digital thermometers over the forecast period

Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to help in the advancement of smart thermometers. For instance, Kuang-chi, a company based in Shenzhen (China's Silicon Valley), introduced an AI-powered thermometer helmet in March 2020.

The reopening of markets in cities following the lockdown is expected to drive growth of the China thermometers market expand. For instance, three months after claiming victory over the novel coronavirus, China began reopening its economy in July 2020.

Rising demand for thermometers due to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in thermometer smuggling, which is expected to hinder the China thermometers market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players dominating in China thermometers market are Microlife Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Guangzhou JinXinBao Electronic Co., Ltd., Radiant Innovation Inc., Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd., Easywell Bio, Shenzhen Brav Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd., AViTA, Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd., Shanghai Feilong Meters & Electronics Co., Ltd., Sinnyuan Industrial Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hua’An Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd., Guangzhou JT Electronic Co., Ltd. And Shenzhen Sekinno Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

• February 2020: Telpo developed TPS980T terminal, a terminal combining real-time facial recognition and temperature measurement to help with current measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

