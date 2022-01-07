Bone Marrow Transplant Market Growth 2022-2028: Top Manufacturers Share, Mergers And Acquisitions, Expansion

Bone Marrow Transplant Market

Bone marrow contains two types of stem cells namely Hematopoietic and mesenchymal stem cells.

Bone marrow contains two types of stem cells namely Hematopoietic and mesenchymal stem cells. The hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) create. Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) give rise to other blood cells, in a process called as hematopoiesis. On the contrary, mesenchymal stem cells are multipotent stromal cells that can differentiate into a several other cell types such as osteoblasts and adipocytes. Bone marrow transplant is used in the treatment of several diseases such as myelodysplastic syndrome, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and leukemia.

Statistics:

The global bone marrow transplant market is estimated to account for US$ 9,535.6 Mn in terms of value and 87,855 procedures in terms of volume by the end of 2019

Drivers

Growing prevalence of leukemia, sickle cell anemia, and thalassemia is expected to propel the global bone marrow transplant market growth over the forecast period. According to stats published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) bookshelf in January 2019, the population of sickle cell anemia is approximately 100,000 in the U.S. and is likely to increase.

Restraints

However, lack of availability of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matched bone marrow donor is expected to hinder the global bone marrow transplant market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The Leukemia treatment segment in the global bone marrow transplant market was valued at US$ 2,382.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,260.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. This is owing increasing cases and prevalence of lukemia in both developed and emerging economies.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of 92.8% in the global bone marrow transplant market in 2018, followed by multi-speciality clinics respectively. This is owing to growing patient population along with increasing healthcare expenditure in developing economies.

Market Trends

Continuous funding for R&D activities in stem cell therapy is one of the major trends in the market. For instance, in December 2019, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine granted over US$ 18 million to University of California, Los Angeles to develop and conduct clinical trials for stem-cell-based treatments.

Increasing R&D in bone marrow is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from Monash University demonstrated that osteopontin, a protein that in humans is encoded by the SPP1 gene, is also required for fetal hematopoiesis in maintaining the hematopoietic stem cells and progenitor pool in fetal bone marrow.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global bone marrow transplant market include, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis LLC, AllCells LLC, STEMCELL Technologies, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc.

Key Developments

For instance, in December 2019, Forty Seven Inc. announced preclinical proof-of-concept data for its novel all antibody conditioning regimen, comprised of FSI-174, its anti-cKIT antibody, and magrolimab, its anti-CD47 antibody. The study proved that the combination of FSI-174 and magrolimab significantly decreased hematopoietic stem cells from the bone marrow without any dose limiting toxicities.

In December 2019, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. announced preliminary results from the first three patients treated in the Phase 1/2 THALES study that assessed ST-400 ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

