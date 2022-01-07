Immuno-oncology Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2022 to 2028 | Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments in various developing countries have been taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding different causes of cancers. In order to reduce mortality and morbidity rate, governments in developed and developing countries are conducting awareness campaigns to encourage people to opt for early diagnosis of cancer, which in turn is expected to increase the pool of patients likely to opt for various immunotherapies.

The global immuno-oncology market is estimated to account for US$ 12,993.8 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 37,783.6 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨-𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

R&D of new products is expected to drive growth of the global immuno-oncology market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in partnership with F-star Therapeutics, Limited, launched F-star Therapeutics, Inc. for R&D in immuno-oncology.

Moreover, R&D in cell therapy is also expected to drive growth of the global immuno-oncology market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Lonza collaborated with Stanford University School of Medicine, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy for R&D in cell therapy.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1271

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨-𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D in immuno-oncology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global immuno-oncology market. For instance, in January 2020, researchers from Universidade do Porto, Portugal, reported assessment of the role of O-glycosylation using glycoengineered gastric cancer models in the detection of CD44v9 – a major protein splice variant isoforms expressed in human gastrointestinal cancer cells—by monoclonal antibodies.

Moreover, approval and launch of biosimilars is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global immuno-oncology market. For instance, trastuzumab –– a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar medicine was prequalified by, the World Health Organization for the treatment of early stage breast cancer.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global immuno-oncology market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Ferring Pharmaceuticals invested around US$ 30 million in February 2018, in the company’s biotech center in Switzerland for R&D in monoclonal antibodies and biologics.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨-𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Cost is a major problem for a huge chunk of the population due to limited insurance coverage and government support for cancer treatment. This absence of social health insurance along with exclusionary provision of private health insurance schemes is a major factor limiting service uptake.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 December 2021, a total of 8,687,201,202 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has led to changes in patient care which included reduced personal contacts but increased telephone visits, and delays in diagnostic procedures.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1271

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors held dominant position in the global immuno-oncology market in 2019, accounting for 89.7% share in terms of value, followed by Immune System Modulators and Cancer Vaccines, respectively.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors held dominant position in the global immuno-oncology market in 2019, accounting for 89.7% share in terms of value, followed by Immune System Modulators and Cancer Vaccines, respectively.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨-𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global immuno-oncology market include, Amgen, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Agenus Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Avantor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Dendreon Corporation (A Sanpower Group Company), Enzo Biochem, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨-𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global immuno-oncology market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvedDako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx from Agilent Technologies Inc. assay in June 2018, used for determining PD-L1 expression in cervical cancer.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1271

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.