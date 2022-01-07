Industrial Dyes Market Size by Dye Type, Fiber Type, Application, Region and Industry Forecast, 2026

Industrial Dyes Market

Industrial Dyes Market is driven by rise in economic growth and exponential growth of the online fashion sector in Asia-Pacific.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Industrial Dyes Market by Dye Type (Acid, Natural, Basic, Synthetic, Direct, Disperse, Sulfur, Pigment, Mordant, and Others), Fiber Type (Cotton, Viscose, Wool, Nylon, polyester, acrylic, and others), and Application (Home Textile, Industrial Textile, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The demand for global industrial dyes is expected to boost the growth in various end-user industries such as textile industry which is endorsing growth due to several factors such as growing population, low cost of labor, and changing consumer trends. In addition, the market for industrial dyes is influenced by rise in demand for home furnishing products for decoration, evolution of environmentally friendly dyes required by textiles industries, and development of packaging industries. However, high-water utilization in the textile industry to rinse the product, solubility of the product, high metal content in pigments, and water pollution during the manufacturing process are the major restraints for the markets.

The global industrial dyes market is segmented on the basis of dye type, fiber type, end-use application, and region. Based on dye type, it is segmented into acid, natural, basic, synthetic, direct, disperse, sulfur, pigment, mordant, and others. Secondly, based on the fiber type the Industrial Dyes Market is segmented into cotton, viscose, wool, nylon, polyester, acrylic and others. Thirdly, based on applications the market is segmented into home textile, industrial textile and others. Region wise, its market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Rise in economic growth and exponential growth of the online fashion sector in Asia-Pacific increases the demand for textile dyes in this region.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the industrial dyes market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industrial dyes market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global industrial dyes market include Huntsman Corporation, Archroma Management LLC, Colourtex Industries Private Limited, Dalian Dyestuffs & Chemicals, Kiri Dyes and Chemicals Ltd, Jay Chemical Industries Ltd, Anoky Co. Ltd., Jay Chemicals, Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd and Shanxi Linfen Dyeing Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd.

