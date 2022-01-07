Industrial Fabrics Market Projected to reach approximately USD 202.77 Billion By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for industrial fabrics in automotive industry owing to the rise in demand for consumers and urbanization are propelling the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial fabric market is forecast to reach USD 202.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These fabrics are unique materials that are used in aerospace, and automotive industries for various purposes such as for making conveyor belt, flame-resistant apparel, protective apparel, automotive carpets, and many others.

The market for such fabrics is influenced by the rising industries due to urbanization. The rising applications conveyor belt, and protective apparel are booming the market for such fabrics. The automotive sector is depended on this market for manufacturing of carpets, seat belts, seat coverings, and many others. The cost price of the raw materials continuously fluctuates, and strict government regulations are creating a market restraint.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of non-apparel fabrics manufacturing add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market of fabrics used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of fabrics.

Key Companies:

Habasit, Dupont, Forbo International SA, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. Kg, Bridgestone Corporation, Johns Manville, Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Fitesa, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Automotive and transportation industries held the largest market share of 37.3% in the year 2018. Industrial purpose fabric products are used in the manufacturing of seat covers, seat belts, and carpets of vehicles. The products of this market have high affinity, high strength, controlled deformation, and abrasion resistance.

The polyester segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this material has good elasticity, high durability, quick-drying property, high resistance, high strength, and many others.

Automotive carpet segment held the largest market share of 29.5% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of this segment owing to the ever-growing construction and automotive industry along with the aerospace industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of industrial fabric products because of its low-cost labor, and the rise in urbanization with an expanding economy compared with other countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the industrial fabric market. The countries in this region have undertaken various measures towards the automotive project, which is propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players in the Industrial Fabrics market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand and to enhance their footprint in the global market.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, import export analysis, trade regulations, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Fabrics market on the basis of fiber type, application, end-users and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Conveyor Belts

Transmission Belts

Protective Apparel

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistant Apparels

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

