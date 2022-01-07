LPNY Applauds Nassau County's Respect for Parental Rights in Declining to Enforce Masking Orders in Schools
Libertarian Party of New York commends Nassau County for opposing the Governor's mask mandate and encourages all county executives to follow suit.
To see Nassau County take a stand for all the parents and vulnerable children, and restore to parents their constitutional right to make decisions for their children is admirable.”NASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, January 6th, newly sworn-in Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakemen issued an executive order for Nassau County regarding mask mandates, standing in direct opposition to those issued last month by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Entitled "Protecting Fundamental Rights of all Parents to Make Health and Education Decisions for their Children," Mr. Blakemen directed all Nassau County agencies to "cease enforcement of mask mandates and directives issued by the State of New York," citing Nassau's right to "Home Rule," He also encouraged all Boards of Education in Nassau County to vote immediately on rescinding mask mandates in their school districts and restoring parental rights.
— Cody Anderson
The Libertarian Party of New York applauds this action taken by Nassau County and encourages all county executives across the State of New York to follow suit. Cody Anderson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York explained the party's position as follows:
"Through the pandemic, the State of New York has trampled on the rights of its citizens by issuing countless unconstitutional mandates - the most egregious of these mandates regarding schools effectively removing the right of parents to make their own educated decisions on the behalf of their children," Anderson stated. "To see Nassau County take a stand for all the parents and vulnerable children, and restore to parents their constitutional right to make decisions for their children is admirable, and we call on all county executives across the State of New York to follow their lead. Let this be the beginning of a tidal wave across the State to restore the rights to its citizenry, and rip it from the hands of the tyrannical State."
