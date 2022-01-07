Speed Limits Restored on Roads in the Region

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roads in the region. Roads now operating under normal, posted speed limits are:

• Interstate 99 in Centre County • Interstate 80 from Clarion to I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County

PennDOT expects to lift the speed restriction on I-80 from the 161 interchange through Clinton County a little later this morning.

Due to winter storm Garrett, speed limits were reduced last night to 45 mph on those roads. . PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013

# # #