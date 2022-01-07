Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,956 in the last 365 days.

Speed Limits Restored on Roads in the Region

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roads in the region. Roads now operating under normal, posted speed limits are:

• Interstate 99 in Centre County • Interstate 80 from Clarion to I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County

PennDOT expects to lift the speed restriction on I-80 from the 161 interchange through Clinton County a little later this morning.

Due to winter storm Garrett, speed limits were reduced last night to 45 mph on those roads. . PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.   Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-360-3013

# # #

You just read:

Speed Limits Restored on Roads in the Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.