Print Advertising Distribution Market Prioritizes Consumer Needs By Launching Innovative Technology

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of augmented reality is gaining popularity and is a key print advertising distribution market trend. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in 2021, Threekit reports that 83.1 million consumers in the US using AR monthly, AR usership is expected to grow to 17% by 2022. The augmented reality trend of combining print with digital is a new way to connect with users. This combination has been spawning some incredible campaigns which offer advertisers new opportunities to create a virtual shop window on any printed marketing material. The best example is the Australian wine brand '19 Crimes' that has the labels embedded with AR technology. When the users scan the label with an AR app on their phone, the label comes alive and the person shown on the label tells the story of 19 Crimes.

The global print advertising distribution market size is expected to grow from $27.43 billion in 2021 to $29.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the print advertising distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global print advertising distribution market is expected to reach $40.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

An increase in consumer base is expected to drive the demand for the print advertising distribution market. Print advertising will continue to have a strong consumer base because print advertising offer readers high-quality, reliable content to develop credibility, and advertisers can easily leverage this credibility. According to a national survey of USA internet users, approximately 82% of Americans found print advertisements more trustworthy than online advertising. People of all ages read newspapers and magazines that are the mainstay of these print advertisements, however, the majority of the consumers are older adults and long-time readers. They find it easy to read the newspapers as it provides them the leisure to read as per their time, and also that they use significantly fewer digital applications and spend less time on gadgets. Therefore, an increasing number of the consumer base is predicted to fuel the demand for the print advertising distribution market.

Major players covered in the global print advertising distribution market are Canon Solutions America, DGI USA, Gannett Company Inc., Valassis, R.R. Donnelley, Axel Springer, Pearson PLC, Sensory Interactive, Valassis and Soft signage.

TBRC’s global print advertising distribution market growth analysis report is segmented by type into newspapers, magazines, posters and banners, others (brochures, guides, business cards, pamphlets, by service into advertising material direct distribution services, circular direct distribution services, coupon direct distribution services, directory telephone, door-to-door distribution of advertising materials, flyer direct distribution services, handbill direct distribution services, sample direct distribution services, by industry into retail, electronics and telecommunications, insurance, finance, others, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

