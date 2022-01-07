AMR are set to witness steady growth of Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market during 2022-2026 registering a CAGR of around 4.1%

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market

US is one of the largest regions for wet vacuum cleaner globally Major industry are Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Tennant

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The global wet vacuum cleaner market size was valued at $1.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.The wired segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $606.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $799.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The cordless segment is anticipated to garner the highest wet vacuum cleaner market share during the forecast period. This is due the busy lifestyle of consumers, which encourages them to look out for convenient options that save time and help keep their houses clean. Cordless vacuum cleaners are embedded with IoT and thus, can efficiently perform the cleaning job without much human interference in lesser time. Thereby, this fact is expected to boost the demand for cordless wet vacuum cleaner among the customers. Hence, this in turn is expected to fuel cordless wet vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period in terms of value sales

Key Findings of the Study

The cordless segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions anticipated to dominate the wet vacuum cleaner market growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering a CAGR 3.4% during the forecast period.

The Specialty store distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global s wet vacuum cleaner market analysis, with a CAGR of 3.6%during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%during the wet vacuum cleaner market forecast period.

The key players operating in the wet vacuum cleaner industry are :-

AB ELECTROLUX

ALFRED KÄRCHER SE & CO. KG

BISSELL, INC.

DELFIN INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS

HAKO GmbH

HILTI CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

NILFISK

SHOP-VAC CORPORATION

TENNANT COMPANY

Key Market Segments

By Application ( HOUSEHOLD ,COMMERCIAL)

By Distribution Channel ( SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, SPECIALTY STORE, E-COMMERCE , OTHERS)

By Product Type ( Cordless ,Wired)

By Region ( NORTH AMERICA , EUROPE, ASIA-PACIFIC ,LAMEA)

Rise in demand for convenient and time-saving cleaning devices, a great change has taken place in the structure and design of the wet vacuum cleaner. Furthermore, they are easily accessible to the consumers through different distribution channels that include hypermarket / supermarket, specialty stores, online stores and others. Thus, this in turn has contributed in driving the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales.

The E- commerce segment in the wet vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the easy accessibility, heavy discounts & offers on electronic devices by these online platforms, which boosts their adoption in the wet vacuum cleaner market, thus becoming a popular medium for the purchase of wet vacuum cleaners. Moreover, easy availability of different types of wet vacuum cleaners along with the information about the products coupled with the facility of home delivery contribute to the increase in sales of wet vacuum cleaner through online platform. Thus, this in turn is expected to propel the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01.GLOBAL WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 02.CORDLESS WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 03.WIRED WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 04.GLOBAL WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET, BY APPLICATION 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 05.WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET FOR HOUSEHOLD , BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 06.WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 07.GLOBAL WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 08.WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET FOR SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 09.WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET FOR SPECIALTY STORE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10.WET VACUUM CLEANER MARKET FOR E-COMMERCE , BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

