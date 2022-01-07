Kidney/Renal Function Test Market to Grow at 6% During 2021-2026

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kidney/Renal Function Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global kidney/renal function test market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. A kidney/renal function test is suggested by doctors if a patient experiences muscle cramping, discomfort during urination, and blood in the urine. It helps determine the presence of minerals, proteins, electrolytes, and glucose in the blood. It also assists doctors in monitoring the response of kidneys to the treatment and determining the progression of the disease.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Trends:

Presently, there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who are developing acute kidney injuries (AKIs) across the globe. This, in confluence with the growing instances of chronic kidney diseases (CKDs) on account of the rising number of individuals who consume alcohol and smoke, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the need for kidney diagnosis. Apart from this, numerous public and private health organizations are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness about kidney-related disorders and available testing and treatment facilities worldwide. This acts as another factor impelling the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 77 Elektronika Kft

• Abbott Laboratories

• ACON Laboratories Inc.

• ARKRAY Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

• Nova Biomedical

• Quest Diagnostics

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Sysmex Corporation

Breakup by Test Type:

• Urine Tests

• Blood Tests

Breakup by Product:

• Dipsticks

• Reagents

• Disposables

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Laboratories and Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

