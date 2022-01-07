Refuse-derived Fuel Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2028 | Ecocycle (Group) Ltd., Istac Inc., I.T.R.

Refuse-derived Fuel

Refuse-derived Fuel Market to get a dose of growth-infused opportunities in the form of growing government support and growing prominence of WTE facilities

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refuse-derived Fuel Market to get a dose of growth-infused opportunities in the form of growing government support and growing prominence of WTE facilities , Municipal solid wastes, commercial wastes, and industrial wastes are all used to make refuse-derived fuel (RDF). The production of RDF has the potential to reduce methane emissions in the atmosphere as well as landfill pressure.

Overview

Refuse-derived fuel is a type of renewable fuel that is produced from a variety of waste materials. Refuse-derived fuels can be produced from municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and commercial waste. These sources can be recycled or combusted to generate clean energy for transportation, power generation, or other uses. The technology used to create this type of renewable fuel is fast and simple, and is gaining widespread acceptance in industries across the globe. Refuse-derived fuels are currently used in a variety of specialized waste-to-energy facilities. This process produces thermal energy, which can be used for district heating, and cooling systems, as well as electricity generation. The fuel is also available for alternative transportation, such as hydrogen and biodiesel.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global refuse-derived fuel market include Ecocycle (Group) Ltd., Istac Inc., ANDRITZ MeWa - ANDRITZ Group, I.T.R., Tana Oy, R.C.P SA, Organic Resource Agency Ltd., Camec, and Aguas de Portugal.

Drivers

Rising demand for refuse-derived fuel in WTE (waste-to-energy) initiatives for electricity generation is expected to foster growth of the refuse-derived fuel market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations over the optimization of depleting non-renewable energy resources is expected to further cushion the growth of the refuse-derived fuel market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

In a stressed out pandemic period, the global refuse-derived fuel market witnessed a de-acceleration at its initial stage. The crisis-driven halt of production facilities, suspension of shipments, and disruptions in the supply of raw materials have resulted in poor adoption of this fuel, thus impacting the market’s growth. On the plus side, the market is performing well at current levels considering the progressive vaccination drives.

Key Takeaways

The refuse-derived fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption across the industrial sector and growing government support. For instance, in December 2021, the largest cement provider in Thailand, Siam Cement Group (SCG), announced it would spend US$ 2.09 billion to cut its reliance on non-renewable energy resources and use refuse-derived fuel and biomass for cement production.

By expanding the horizon, the European region is showing a dynamic picture for the global refuse-derived fuel market in the view of stringent regulations set by the European Union (EU) over industrial and municipal solid waste optimization.

Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is also projected to participate heavily in the global refuse-derived fuel market on the heels of high demand in China and India combined with the flourishing industrial sector.

Business Strategies

Governments all over the world are embracing refuse-derived fuel as an alternative fuel source in a variety of industries, including the cement industry. Governments all over the world are developing waste-to-energy plants. The following are some key takeaways for the RDF market:

To reduce landfill pressure, cement companies are focusing on developing refuse-derived fuel plants from municipal solid waste. The energy-intensive nature of cement kiln production has prompted the search for a suitable fossil fuel substitute, such as refuse-derived fuel.

Secondary fuels processed from industrial and commercial wastes are co-incinerated for cement kilns in Europe.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of fuel type, the global refuse-derived fuel market is segmented into:

High grade

Low grade

On the basis of application, the global refuse-derived fuel market is segmented into:

Cement kilns

Coal Power Plant

Combined Heat and Power Plant

Others

