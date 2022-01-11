Memoir Shows Readers How To "Believe in Yourself"
Anne Poole's life story provides map to physical, spiritual developmentAUSTRALIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Poole shares her life journey and the struggle of overcoming challenges, from being unhappy to finding fulfillment and vitality with her life. "Believe in Herself" is her story, an inspiring narrative that can also help readers in their own paths.
Poole's memoir provides readers with the structure or approach she used to go from a life of unhealthiness to one of vitality. She shows the importance of feeling great and believing in one's self. With this, readers are treated to an inspiring account of personal and spiritual development with useful advice that they can apply in their own lives. Poole also provides readers with an opportunity to deep dive into her chapters to do inner work, providing tools in each chapter's Action Aces.
"For those who want to progress their inner journey, this book is perhaps like a handbook to absorb and put into action. My struggles might be different to another person reading the chapters, yet I am sure many will align to the emotional feelings that we often experience throughout life." Poole says. She shares how she had fears of failure as well as fears of success, showing how these brought with them a range of physical and psychological feelings that prevented her from moving forward. Then she details how she dug deep and used various tools to face these obstacles, embrace life lessons and attain success.
"Believe in Yourself" includes many useful lessons from implementing breathing exercises to understanding intuition and encouraging walks in nature to nurture one's well-being. Poole is candid about her vulnerability and presents a work that is insightful and well-researched.
"If this has helped others, then I have accomplished the calling to have written this book." Poole says. This memoir and self-help guide portrays Poole's journey with simple honesty and gives readers gentle encouragement to help them through similar challenges. It contains useful tools and practical exercises to help readers develop methods they can apply in life. "Consistency is key when you take that first step; choose you, and Believe in Yourself."
About the Author
Anne Poole is a qualified human resources professional, an accredited life coach and the founder of Inspire for Life, which helps people achieve individual and business success. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney in America Tonight. Poole holds virtual speaking engagements to help mentor individuals on their journeys of personal and professional development.
