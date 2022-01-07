St. Albans Barracks//Unlawful Mischief x 6

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2000105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01.06.2022 in the afternoon/evening hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 36, North road, and surrounding roads in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief – 6 counts

ACCUSED: Juvenile- Male

AGE: 17

VICTIM: Multiple (case is still under investigation)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01.06.2022 during the afternoon and evening hours the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle driving in the Fairfield area (Route 36 and North Road) with the occupants throwing items out of the vehicle causing damage to multiple vehicles. At this time, police have identified a 17-year-old juvenile suspected of involvement in the incident. The state police also is working with the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office regarding the involvement of a 14-year-old juvenile- Male. Due to the ages of those involved, the state police is unable to provide any additional information.

If any members of the public have information regarding this incident OR was a victim in this spree, email Ashley.farmer@vermont.gov with a statement.