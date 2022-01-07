Researcher Dr. Ray Wagiu Basrowi Remarks, Buying Food Online During the Pandemic As Coping Stress

70% of respondents said they overcome boredom by ordering food online," said Dr Ray, who often provides education through the Instagram account @ray.w.basrowi

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementation of Restrictions on Community Activity or as known in Indonesia as PPKM are changing perceptions of the online food purchase experience. Research conducted by the Health Collaborative Center (HCC) brought on 3806 respondents consisting of 82% women and 18% men, spread over 20 provinces in Indonesia.

This study shows that during the PPKM period, buying food online can be categorized as a coping stress mechanism. It is proven that 7 out of 10 respondents said they enjoyed buying food online as part of their activities at home. These results are presented in a virtual media conference.

Principal Researcher Dr. dr. Ray Wagiu Basrowi and Research Associate Bunga Pelangi declare 6 out of 10 respondents admitted that buying food online from home during PPKM molds them to feel better. They consider online food purchasing as a reward system.

“When it comes to the feeling of being bored working from home experienced by respondents who are also average workers, 70% of respondents said they overcome boredom by ordering food online," said Dr Ray, who often provides education through the Instagram account @ray.w.basrowi

According to the Researcher and Chairman of HCC, Dr. Ray Wagiu Basrowi, 69% of respondents agree that buying food online through mobile applications is a form of overcoming boredom. About 45% of respondents who are categorized as impulsively buying food online purely deal with stress due to working from home and having to do activities indoors.

"Multidimensional aspects during the pandemic that occur in simple behaviors, such as buying and consuming food. The demand to do activities at home had a disruptive impact on changing behavior in purchasing food, which shifts from just preparing food to potentially coping with stress," said Dr Ray.

According to Bunga Pelangi, workers will choose affordable food. 67% of respondents who actively buy food online through the application are workers with socioeconomic categories of middle income considered more economical.

The results of research conducted by Dr Ray Wagiu Basrowi and Bunga Pelangi can be input for online application providers to serve new features recommendations for healthy food around potential buyers. The existence of a menu display of healthy choices at affordable prices will help anyone to get nutritional information frequently.

Health Collaborative Center (HCC) itself is a non-profit health promotion and advocacy forum in Indonesia for public health and community medicine. Founded in June 2019 by occupational and industrial health practitioners who graduated from Medical Sciences from FKUI, Dr. dr. Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MKK.

HCC focuses on scientific studies, research and education as well as health promotion in the fields of nutrition, occupational health, maternal and child health and community medicine. To reach millennials, HCC also uses a social media platform with the #SEHATINDONESIA initiative.

When the research is held?

Quarter II of 2021, released on 18th October 2021