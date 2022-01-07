India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Business Trends, and Industry Insight 2027 | At a CAGR of 5.4%

Growth of the India steel and alloy casting valves market is majorly driven by industrialization and ease in operation in developed and developing countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India steel and alloy casting valves market size accounted for $1.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. Easy availability of valves made of different material composition, sizes and standards is another factor that drives the market. In addition, their easy installation and operation is another driving factor in the valves in the market.

However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery is expected to lead to recovery of the India steel and alloy casting valves market by mid-2021. On the contrary, demand for technically advanced valves in the manufacturing and process industries with enhanced operating efficiency is a major opportunity for the valve manufacturers for growth in India steel and alloy casting valves market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market are:

AZ Armaturen GmbH, Schlumberger Limited (Cameron), Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Franklin Valve Company, Galli & Cassina, Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd., G M Engineering, Hawa Valves, Hitech, Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Idex Corporation (Richter Chemie-Technik GmbH), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, UNP Polyvalves (India) Pvt. Ltd., Valves Industries and Flowserve Corporation (Microfinish valves and pump).

Major Types of India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves covered are:

Plug Valves

Gate Globe Check Valves

Butterfly Valves

Ball Valves

Major Applications of India Steel and Alloy Casting Valves covered are:

Manual Operation

Pneumatic ON-OFF Operation

Electric ON-OFF Operation

Pneumatic Control Operation

Electric Control Operation

Depending on end-user industry, it is classified into oil exploration, cracking & refining, pipelines & oil transports, LPG marketing terminals & bottling plants, liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals, chemicals (polymer), fertilizer, fossil power – utility, fossil power – industrial / captive, nuclear power, chemicals (chlor, alkali and others), pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, food, sugars & distilleries, cement, mining, iron & steel, alumina, copper & other ores, miscellaneous and exports out of India.

Key Findings Of The Study

By function, the manual operation segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By material, the cast iron segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By type, the gate globe check valves segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By size, the 6-25’’ segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user industry, the chemical segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

