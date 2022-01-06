SB808 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-06

WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to amend 117.05 (4) (c) 1., 117.12 (2), 117.12 (3), 117.12 (4) and 117.12 (5) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the authority of school boards to approve or deny owner-initiated petitions to detach and attach small territories of school districts and modifying a waiting period that applies to filing multiple petitions. (FE)