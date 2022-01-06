SB533 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Darling - 2022-01-06

WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to repeal 66.1205 (1) (c); to amend 66.1201 (24) (a), 66.1203 (2) (b), 66.1205 (1) (intro.), 66.1205 (1) (a) and 66.1205 (3); and to create 66.1201 (3) (js), 66.1201 (3) (mg), 66.1201 (9) (am), 66.1201 (10) (i) and 106.50 (5m) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: housing authorities. (FE)