SB832 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-01-06
WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to amend 121.91 (7); and to create 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m., 118.60 (6m) (e), 119.23 (6m) (e), 121.02 (1) (im) and 121.91 (4) (m) of the statutes; Relating to: the provision of feminine hygiene products in school buildings and a school district revenue limit adjustment for costs of providing those products. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
