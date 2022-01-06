WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act to repeal 943.204 (1) (a), 943.204 (1) (c), 943.204 (3) (c) and 943.204 (3) (d); and to amend 943.204 (3) (a) and 943.204 (3) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: theft of mail and providing a penalty.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb831
You just read:
SB831 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-01-06
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.