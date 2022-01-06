SB815 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-01-06
WISCONSIN, January 6 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, for the 2020-21 fiscal year, covering employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/6/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb815