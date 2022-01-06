SJR87 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism - 2022-01-06

WISCONSIN, January 6 - To renumber section 6 of article IV, section 2 of article V, section 1 of article VI and section 1 of article X; and to create section 6 (2) of article IV, section 2 (2) of article V, section 1 (2) of article VI and section 1 (2) of article X of the constitution; Relating to: limiting the number of terms permitted for members of the state legislature and constitutional officers (first consideration).