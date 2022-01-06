Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,849 in the last 365 days.

Shares bounce back, realty and construction the highlight

VIETNAM, January 7 -  

Đất Xanh Group (DXG)'s headquarter in Bình Thạnh District, Hồ Chí Minh City. DXG soared 7 per cent Thursday. Photo datxanh.vn

 HÀ NỘI — Shares bounced back on Thursday after a brief decline in the previous session with realty and construction stocks being the highlight of the market.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index increased 0.4 per cent to close at 1,528.57 points.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange grew stronger by 0.94 per cent to end at 484.89 points.

Liquidity continued to climb with nearly 1.3 billion shares worth a total VNĐ39.4 trillion (US$1.7 billion) being traded in the two markets, up 8 per cent in volume and 7 per cent in value compared to Wednesday’s levels.

“Profit-taking pressure is currently weighing on the market in general, so the VN-Index may correct. However, there was a short-term retest state and it is expected that the VN-Index will be supported quickly when it drops back to the area of 1,510 points,” Phương Nguyễn, a stock analyst at Viet Dragon Securities Co, wrote in a daily report.

However, divergence has returned and was the highlight of the market.

Real estate and construction shares were the biggest gainers and supporters of the market on Thursday.

Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes (VHM) slowed down slightly in the afternoon session but still contributed largely to the VN-Index’s gain. VIC jumped 4.5 per cent and VMH increased 1.6 per cent.

Many small- and mid-cap stocks also climbed strongly such as Đất Xanh Group (DXG), FLC Group (FLC), An Dương Thảo Điền JSC (HẢ), Industrial Urban Development JSC No 2 (D2D), Khải Hoàn Land Real Estate (KHG), NBB Investment (NBB) and Sài Gòn Thương Tín Real Estate (SCR) which increased between 5 per cent and 7 per cent.

The construction group had a bigger influence on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange. Big gainers were mostly small-caps such as Thành Đạt Investment Development (DTD), Licogi 14 (L14), Thăng Long JSC (TTL) and Vinaconex 25 (VCC) with growth of between 9-10 per cent.

Phương predicted the market generally sticks to an uptrend but advised investors should slow down and restructure their portfolios reasonably for the time being. — VNS

You just read:

Shares bounce back, realty and construction the highlight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.