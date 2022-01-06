Engagement to begin on renewed climate change action plan

CANADA, January 6 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The standing committee on climate change and environmental stewardship will be hearing presentations from subject matter experts and First Nations representatives as the provincial government begins the process of renewing its climate change action plan.

The committee will meet Jan. 13-14, Jan. 18-21, and Feb. 8.

The Climate Change Act requires that the action plan be reviewed every five years. The plan, entitled Transitioning to a Low-Carbon Economy, was introduced in 2016.

“We know that climate change is happening, and it is affecting all of us,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “Our first plan was one of the best in Canada, and we achieved a lot over those five years, not to mention supporting education and fostering an important discussion among New Brunswickers.”

The government committed to completing 75 per cent of the actions in the plan and is on track to meet that target, said Crossman. The Climate Change Secretariat is working with government departments to continue implementing these actions through March of this year.

The province has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 38 per cent over 2005 levels.

“Our new plan will continue our transition to a low-carbon economy while helping us to exceed our 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas emission targets. We will also be focused on continuing to build resiliency to our changing climate,” said Crossman.

The committee will produce a document this spring, summarizing the presentations it heard. That information will be considered as part of the new action plan, which is expected to be released by this summer.

New Brunswickers will have an opportunity to provide input on the new action plan through an online public consultation period, Jan. 24 to Feb. 24.

