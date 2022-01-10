Customers Applaud Prime IV Riverwoods for High-Quality Care

With a variety of treatments, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs.

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Riverwoods continues its popularity as a health and wellness center ever since its opening. Customers return month after month to receive high-quality IV drips that were previously only available in hospital settings.

“We love seeing the difference that IV hydration and nutrients can make in our customers’ lives,” said Steve Smith, co-owner of Prime IV Riverwoods. “Our monthly members are seeing outstanding improvements!”

IV hydration has grown in popularity, and the success of Prime IV Riverwoods is no exception. This location has seen a constant flow of both new and returning customers after opening in May of 2021. Prime IV offers free consultations to help guests know exactly which drip is best for them. For returning customers, a membership at Prime IV Riverwoods is a great way to save money and improve health.

Here are some recent highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

A new member, David, wrote the following about his recent visit to Prime IV Riverwoods, “Amazing results! I've suffered with leg cramps for 22 years, and the cramps were worsening lately. Last Monday I did the Myers IV along with a B12 and D injection. That night I expected to be woken up by leg cramps. I've experienced no leg cramps since getting the IV hydration. Every night I'm sleeping better than the night before. My neck pain went away after the second night. This morning I just realized the pain in my shoulders and biceps is gone! I'm glad that I got a membership and scheduled my next appointment while I was there last week. I'm looking forward to my next hydration IV. My only question is now what do I do with all the bottles of vitamins in my cabinets?”

“Friendly. Very professional. Quality medical care,” said Richard in his 5-star review. “I’ve upgraded my membership to 2 x monthly. I have personally experienced weight loss, improved health and sleep, and increased mental clarity. Many more will be using this service in the future.”

Regarding Prime IV Riverwoods, Brooke stated, “Very friendly and excellent customer service. Spa-like atmosphere made for a very relaxing and calm experience. Just what I needed.”

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to improve health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that the human body can only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients with a 100% absorption rate. Whether one’s goal is to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost immunity, IV therapy can deliver improvements quickly.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-Riverwoods continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Smith. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help set up a customized treatment plan.

About Us

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Riverwoods (Provo, UT) located in the Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N University Ave, #410 Provo, UT 84604) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.