ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING PAPERS; PUBLISHED HEALTH SCIENCES; & SICK VETERANS MAKE UP THE FORT MCCLELLAN STORY

A Newly Discovered Military Experiments File From The Cold War Era Establishes The Former Fort McClellan, Alabama As A PROJECT 112 Test Site

ANNISTON, ALABAMA, USA, January 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- An organized group of military service medical patients from the former Army base known as Fort McClellan, Alabama has been working for several years now to establish their VA disability benefits based the evolution of compiled source papers they are holding to evidence their cause. The Fort McClellan Veterans Stakeholders Group has a reporting page on Facebook called Toxic Exposure Army Veterans of Fort McClellan. Their cause is to gain VA hospital care and disability benefits for their military service at the former Army base, which has only been recently identified as a former environmental contamination site. A variety of elements have eventually come together that forms the premise of their cause.Contamination zone locations that were not on the base, but were designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as Superfund sites at places where the soldiers had frequently passed through, included the former Monsanto Chemical Factory of downtown Anniston, Alabama and at another site approximately five miles down the road known as Anniston Army Depot. Aside from the Monsanto aroclor PCB zone, there was a separate EPA declaration of a metallic lead zone in the same downtown area of Anniston.At the nearby Pelham Range property of Fort McClellan, there was a remedial cleanup project ordered by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency jointly for atomic and radiological toxic spill sites. But the contamination site story of Fort McClellan itself has been a little more complicated. The reason for so many different toxic spill sites and contaminants didn't really become clear to the veterans until recent years. They have meticulously compiled thousands of pages of environmental engineering reports, defense contractor reports, military CBRNE experiments and field test reports, and a short list of "revised" toxicity health sciences that have changed over the years since the first toxic sources were let loose at Fort McClellan. The soldiers who were stationed there between the years of 1950 and 1998 are concerned over the mountain of evidence they have so impressively retrieved.In recent days, the veterans group feels like they have reached the end of their search for papers after they made a victorious find of declassified Fort McClellan records at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. The records firmly establish the former Fort McClellan base as a secret test site for a dubious military mission known as PROJECT 112 that largely ran from 1961 to 1965. The Dugway File is currently copyrighted by the military and can't be published here. The PROJECT 112 papers are significant since they show the early formation years of the several toxic spill sites that remained active all the way into 1991. At that time, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finally declared the sites as toxic and required environmental cleanup actions to be started. The remedial cleanup actions came and went over the years at McClellan before it was closed by BRAC in 1998. But to this very day, the veterans who were stationed there were never notified of their exposures to the contaminates. Most of the sites either held contaminated air or soil pathways. The VA doesn't have the capability to do patient screening work for environmental exposures to combinations and mixtures of toxic sources.There were other usual and typical toxic sources found at McClellan such as indoors friable asbestos contamination in their residential barracks buildings, as well as vast amounts of pesticides and herbicides that were used across the landscape. The use of Agent Orange has also been confirmed by the military engineering papers for Fort McClellan. Then revisions to the toxicity sciences for certain other spill sources came to bear over the years for fog oil smoke generators, CS riot control gas, and the fogger machine spraying of bacillus bacteria germ spores across the base by Fort Detrick, MD. All of this has been widely known by the Dept. of Defense, but nobody has come to the aide of the sick veterans to help them with their cause for VA health benefits.The veterans group has successfully filed a petition request for a national cumulative risk health assessment at the ATSDR agency in Atlanta, GA to evaluate and identify their exposures to combinations and mixtures stemming from their Fort McClellan service. The petition was filed on June 11, 2021 and was accepted by letter from the agency. The petition is still under a processing review and the veterans are anticipating a ruling decision to come from them at any time in the new year. While the Dept. of Veterans Affairs is aware of the efforts made by the veterans group, the agency has been uncooperative and menacing to their cause up until now. The veterans have shifted their hopes for an expert science review to the alternative agencies under the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, instead of VA. When the findings and conclusions are eventually drawn from them, then the veterans plan return to the VA with the new expert findings in hand.