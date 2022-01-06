Việt Nam donates US$100,000 to US to help Kentucky tornado victims

VIETNAM, January 6 -

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng (centre, right) presents a donation of Việt Nam to the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Việt Nam Marie Damour in a ceremony held on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held on Wednesday in Hà Nội to hand over US$100,000 from the Vietnamese Government and people to support bereaved families of tornadoes that hit Kentucky, the US, last December.

On December 12, 2021, Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent messages of condolence to US President Joe Biden over the loss of human life and property caused by the natural disaster.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng said he believed that under the leadership of President Biden, the US government and people would soon surmount the consequences of the disaster.

He underlined the friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the governments and people of Việt Nam and the US to overcome difficulties, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Việt Nam Marie Damour thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their timely support, voicing hope that sound bilateral relations, including cooperation between the countries’ Red Cross organisations, would continue to flourish. — VNS