Customers Rave About the Quality Care at Prime IV The District

With a variety of treatments, Prime IV’s professional team can helps members set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to their needs.

If you're new to IV hydration therapy, don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals while relaxing in our massage chairs. Come give us a try!” — Alex Cannon, Owner, Owner of Prime IV The District

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV The District offers high-quality IV drips that were previously only available in hospital settings. Continuing its popularity as a health and wellness center ever since its opening, Prime IV offers returning customers accelerated wellness at an affordable price.

“Our customers quickly see improvements,” said Alex Cannon, owner of Prime IV The District. “Those who come back regularly see the difference that IV hydration and nutrients can make in their lives,”

IV hydration has grown in popularity, and the success of Prime IV Riverwoods is no exception. This location has seen a constant flow of both new and returning customers after opening in May of 2021. Prime IV offers free consultations to help guests know exactly which drip is best for them. For returning customers, a membership at Prime IV Riverwoods is a great way to save money and improve health.

Here are some recent highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

A first-time customers, Lauren, wrote the following about her first visit to Prime IV The District, “I’ve been feeling super run down the last few weeks so I thought I’d stop in to see what this was all about. There is an extensive menu of “IV cocktails” to choose from, and I got the Jet Setter. The nurse took only 1 try to find my vein, which never ever happens. Normally it takes 2-4 pokes to get my vein, so I was not only relieved but also impressed! The IV drip took about 45 minutes, and I took the best nap ever in this dark, cozy room in a massage chair. Thank you Sam and Jade for taking care of me today! I will most definitely be back!”

“I had a terrible migraine, walked right in. They didn't even mind when I threw up haha,” said Carrie in her 5-star review. “She started my IV on the first try which never happens with nurses at the hospital, and I'm not bruised at all. The massage chairs are amazing. Staff was so friendly and efficient. Thanks for the great service.”

Regarding the staff at Prime IV The District, Kylee stated, “Prime IV at The District has the best team! They are all friendly and knowledgeable but my favorites are Sam and Alex! Sam personally has gone out of her way to help me get better with this treatment. I went in when they first opened with so many health issues and they have been able to help relieve my symptoms with the drips and injections they offer! They genuinely want you to be your best version! I highly recommend this place if you need some energy, fluids, or to help alleviate symptoms!”

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to improve health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that the human body can only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients with a 100% absorption rate. Whether one’s goal is to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost immunity, IV therapy can deliver improvements quickly.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-The District continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Cannon. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help set up a customized treatment plan.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (located at 11516 District Main Dr, Suite 900 South Jordan, UT 84095) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV The District is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.