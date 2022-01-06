Submit Release
COVID-19 testing kits available for community organizations

CANADA, January 6 - Charities and non-profit organizations on Prince Edward Island will be able to screen their personnel and the people they serve for COVID-19 through a program offered by the Canadian Red Cross.

The Stop the Spread and Stay Safe! program will provide rapid test kits to community organizations to support front line workers and organizations that operate in high-risk settings. By providing free tests and support to implement screening programs, community organizations can help to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and protect their personnel and the people they serve through regular COVID-19 screening.

The program provides rapid tests free of charge to eligible groups, as well as training on administering the tests.

To qualify, organizations should have personnel (volunteers and/or staff) who work in close proximity to each other or have direct contact with community members. For the purposes of this program, community organizations include: 

  • Charities 
  • Non-profit organizations 
Eligible organizations should register and submit an application online at Stop the Spread and Stay Safe! If unable to apply online, call 1-888-381-8246 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Atlantic time Monday to Friday for assistance.

Once approved, kits will be sent directly from a national distribution centre. Applications are not processed through the Charlottetown office of the Canadian Red Cross, which also has no role in the distribution of the rapid test kits or in administering any rapid tests.

Media contact: Ron Ryder Department of Health and Wellness 902-314-6367 rrryder@gov.pe.ca

