Gordon condemns anew 'riding-in-tandem' killing

PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release January 6, 2022

Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon today denounced anew the unabated spate of killing involving motorcycle-bound criminals, the latest of which victimized a public school teacher in Amadeo, Cavite.

Gordon, who chairs the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, slammed the prevailing culture of killings in the country, many of which are carried out by motorcycle-bound criminals, also known as "riding-in-tandem."

"We are once again saddened with the loss of a dedicated educator in Normita 'Noemi' Bautista. Her students have lost a veteran teacher who has shaped the lives of generations' worth of aspiring Filipinos," he said.

"Hindi ako masasawang tawagan ng pansin an gating otoridad ukol sa riding-in-tandem na ito. Isa na namang pagpatay ng ating inosenteng mamamayan. Naging barya-barya na lang ang buhay ng tao sa ilang indibidwal na batik na ng kasamaan ang mga ugali," he added.

Bautista, a senior high school teacher at Tagaytay City National High School, was killed outside her home in Bgy. Salaban last Jan. 5 after being shot in the head.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the assassin fled from the scene on a neon green motorcycle as local authorities have yet to determine the assailant's identity, whereabouts, and motive behind the killings.

Gordon, author of Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, explained that if the law was properly implemented, the big lead provided in the police report could easily be identified with the help of the Joint Command Center.

"Imagine if we have the Joint Command Center up and running, an accessible database set up by the Land Transportation Office, the PNP could immediately track down the neon green motorcycle," he pointed out.

"That is why I called the LTO out last month, because many of these crimes could have been solved immediately or prevented because motorcycles should be identified easily through readable license plates and a working and updated database," he added.

With the proper implementation of the RA 11235, ordinary citizens could easily report crimes, such as theft, robbery, or murder, through a hotline or a mobile application that could provide immediate leads to investigators.

In his privilege speech last Dec. 16, Gordon blasted the LTO for dilly-dallying in the full and immediate implementation of the law, paving the way for an average of four persons being killed daily, according to PNP figures.

In 2021, at least 170 people were killed and 28 injured by riding-in-tandem suspects, based on data compiled by the Office of Senator Gordon.

Gordon condemns anew 'riding-in-tandem' killing

