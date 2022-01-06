Child care support for children and families impacted by COVID-19

CANADA, January 6 - Today, the Province of Prince Edward Island announces further details on school aged child care supports as schools remain closed to in-class learning until at least January 17, 2022 due to Covid-19.

Government recognizes the increased burden to families who require child care while school is closed to in-class learning. As such, the province will be offering the School Age Child Care Allowance Program to families of school age children and a School Age Child Care Centre Grant to centres opening for full-day child care during the in-class school closure.

“Child care remains a challenge for some families of school aged children. Providing both the school age child care allowance to families, and the support grant for school age centres will help to alleviate some of the burden families are facing. We will continue to work with families and community partners to support access to school aged child care during this time of uncertainty.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

With schools closed to in-class learning, families in need of childcare supports for children aged 5-12 will receive $125 per child, per week to help with child care costs. Licensed centres will receive the payment directly. Starting tomorrow parents using private child care services can register online to receive the School Age Child Care Allowance Program on the provincial website. Parents of children age 0-5 may also be eligible for supports if families are negatively impacted by the current public health restrictions and their regular child care arrangements are not accessible due to Covid-19.

Parents who have questions about available child care for school age children, can contact the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning at (902) 368-6518.

“Parents and guardians continue to wear many hats as we navigate the fourth wave of this pandemic,” says Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing. “We recognize that families are incurring additional costs for school age child care and other immediate needs. We want to ease this burden as much as possible.”

School aged centres have quickly stepped forward to provide full day services for Island families during the school closure to in-class learning. Open centres with vacancies are being asked to accommodate additional children who may need short term care for next week. Eligible centres will be provided a grant to support additional operational expenses, including staff wages.

“I want to thank our early learning and school age child care centres for their continued support and dedication to our young Islanders,” added Minister Jameson. “We recognize that this is a difficult time for anyone working in the early learning and child care sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the essential role that these individuals have in our lives.”

The Food Security Program offered through the Department of Social Development and Housing will continue to provide pre-cooked meals delivered to homes in lieu of the Healthy School Food Program until January 17. In preparation for inclement weather on January 7, deliveries will be made anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Islanders are reminded that additional supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, and the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Media contact Autumn Tremere Education and Lifelong Learning agtremere@gov.pe.ca