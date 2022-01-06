The Inaugural Elk Hunt Lottery

The hunt for the 2022–2023 season will be held Saturday, October 14, 2022 through Friday, October 20, 2022. There are five (5) antlered elk tags available for this year’s hunt via lottery. Application period for the elk lottery will open February 1, 2022, and close March 30, 2022. Applications for a special elk hunting license can be obtained online, under elk hunting, or by calling the Department of Wildlife Resources Customer Service for assistance in applying via phone.

Applications require a non-refundable fee of $15 for Virginia residents and $20 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the elk hunting application will then need to purchase a special elk hunting license for $40 for in-state residents, and $400 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the randomized computer drawing will be notified by May 30th. You can also check the status of your application by visiting your DWR GoOutdoorsVA page.

Once awarded a special elk hunting license, applicants will have 30 days from notification to purchase the license. Licenses that are not purchased by the deadline will be awarded to alternate hunters who will be drawn concurrently with the original hunters. Alternates will not be announced or notified unless they become eligible to purchase a special elk hunting license. Elk hunters 15 years of age and younger or holders of an apprentice hunting license must be accompanied by and directly supervised by an adult who has a valid Virginia hunting license or is exempt from purchasing a hunting license. All applicants who are drawn for a Virginia special elk hunting license must read and acknowledge the “Elk Hunting Considerations” prior to beginning their hunt.

DWR has many partnerships and agreements with private landowners in the Elk Management Zone that will allow public access for elk hunting. Check back in the coming months for more details on specific properties, maps, acreages, etc.