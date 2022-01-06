SB 0188 of 2021
Appropriations: school aid; executive recommendation; provide for omnibus appropriations for school aid, higher education, and community colleges. Amends secs. 4, 6, 6a, 11, 11a, 11j, 11k, 11m, 11s, 15, 18, 19, 20, 20d, 20f, 21f, 21h, 22a, 22b, 22d, 22m, 22p, 24, 24a, 25f, 25g, 26a, 26b, 26c, 28, 31a, 31d, 31f, 31j, 31m, 31n, 32d, 32p, 35a, 39, 39a, 41, 51a, 51c, 51d, 51f, 53a, 54, 54b, 54d, 56, 61a, 61b, 61d, 62, 65, 67, 74, 81, 94, 94a, 98, 99h, 99s, 101, 104, 104c, 105, 105c, 107, 147, 147a, 147b, 147c, 147e, 152a, 166b, 201, 206, 207a, 207b, 207c, 209, 209a, 222, 226e, 229a, 230, 236, 236b, 236c, 241, 245, 245a, 252, 256, 260, 263, 264, 265, 265a, 265b, 267, 268, 269, 270c, 275h, 276, 277, 278, 279, 280, 281, 282, 285 & 286 of 1979 PA 94 (MCL 388.1604 et seq.) & repeals secs. 11d, 11p, 11q, 25i, 25j, 29a, 31k, 35b, 35d, 35e, 35f, 55, 61c, 67a, 91a, 91c, 94b, 95b, 98a, 98d, 99i, 99t, 99u, 99w, 99x, 99z, 104d, 104f, 104g, 105b, 152b, 164g, 164h, 166, 208, 212, 220, 226b, 226d, 228, 259, 261, 265e, 270, 270b, 271a, 274, 275a, 275d, 275f, 275g, 275i & 291 of 1979 PA 94 (MCL 388.1611d et seq.).