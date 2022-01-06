SB 0367 of 2021
MICHIGAN, January 6 - Mental health: children; conversion therapy; prohibit. Amends 1974 PA 258 (MCL 330.1001 - 330.2106) by adding sec. 901a.
Last Action: 4/15/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY AND HUMAN SERVICES
