SB 0367 of 2021

MICHIGAN, January 6 - Mental health: children; conversion therapy; prohibit. Amends 1974 PA 258 (MCL 330.1001 - 330.2106) by adding sec. 901a.

Last Action: 4/15/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY AND HUMAN SERVICES

