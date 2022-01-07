“Trailerpalooza” – Mobile Homes to Manufactured Housing Analysis as Manufactured Home Building Nears 100,000 in Nov 2021

Featured image on MHProNews.com Masthead blog is a collage of classic mobile homes - dubbed "Trailerpalooza" - compared to adjancent, modern manufactured homes.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Logo and featured image for their November 2021 new HUD Code Manufactured Home Data, published on 1.5.2022.

The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 provided HUD with authority to preemption discriminatory zoning, according to a letter that reflects the Congressional intent of lawmakers. The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act was passed by a widely b