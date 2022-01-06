York County, PA Ends 2021 With Record Results From Their 2nd Online Property Auction
THIRD PARTY SALES YIELD OVER $1.5 MILLION, 76% OF PROPERTIES SOLDYORK, PA, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The York County Sheriff’s Office ended 2021 on a definite high note with their second online Sheriff Sale auction, hosted by Realauction.com, on December 6th. The sale shattered their previous record with a total of $1.5 Million in third party sales and over 75% of properties sold.
With the increase of COVID infections throughout the state, York County was thrilled to be able to hold December’s auction without the need for a large public gathering. Moving online has also saved the county significantly in time and money previously spent to hold the auction live. County employees no longer need to take time out of their daily work activities to run the sale.
“Our decision to go online with Realauction.com for our Sheriff’s Sales continues to be overwhelmingly successful. It’s truly a win-win - both for York County and our constituents - with minimal cost to the County and very low bidder fees.” said Chief Deputy Steven Diehl.
Registered bidders interested in participating in York County’s next Sheriff’s Sale may register at https://york.pa.realforeclose.com/. The upcoming sale is scheduled for February 7, 2022. In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded upon request if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.
Free bidder training classes are held weekly via webinar by Realauction.com. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
