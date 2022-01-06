The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Guide To 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Around this time of year, homeowners can experience clutter piling until it becomes too much! The holidays can create large amounts of trash and unwanted items, so it might be time for some spring cleaning. Spring cleaning can help freshen up the house and make it feel new again. This guide will provide homeowners with some great tips on how to get started!
1. Dust and Vacuum the Whole House
The first step in any spring cleaning task is to dust and vacuum the entire house. This will remove all of the dirt, dust, and cobwebs from every corner. Make sure to pay special attention to high traffic areas and corners where spiders like to build their webs. Vacuuming can also help clean up pet hair that has accumulated over the winter.
2. Clean Out and Organize Closets
The best way to spring clean the house is by starting in one room and working your way through each space. The next step will be organizing closets, so take this time to go through all of them! Before throwing clothes away, consider if they still fit properly or are even worn anymore. If not, then it might be time for a donation. A great way to keep track of this is by entering the clothes in a spreadsheet and making notes on when they were worn last or if they still fit properly.
3. Wash All Sheets, Blankets and Towels
Launder all sheets, blankets and towels before spring cleaning to help give a fresh scent throughout the house. Wash comforters as well to prevent dust from accumulating on them during storage.
4. Clean Up All Clutter in the House
Once all of the sheets, blankets and towels are clean, it is time to take on any clutter in the house. This may include toys that have been sitting around for weeks or maybe clothes that don’t fit anymore. Take this opportunity to go through every room in order to get rid of anything unnecessary! A great way to declutter efficiently is by using a sorting system. Sort through items and place them into boxes or bags with labels such as: keep, donate, sell, recycle.
5. Get Rid of Any Clothes or Shoes That Do Not Fit Anymore
Change out old for new! If you have any stained clothes or ones that don’t fit anymore, it might be time for those items to go in the trash. Spring is a great time to clean out the wardrobe and make way for some new clothes that will fit better.
The same goes for shoes! If they are old and in bad condition, it’s probably best to get rid of them and buy some new ones.
6. Clean Off All Surfaces
The last step of the spring cleaning process is to disinfect all surfaces. This can be done by using wipes or something more powerful like bleach diluted in water. Make sure everything else has been cleaned already, then begin wiping down areas such as countertops and bathtubs! These are just some great ways for homeowners to get started on their spring cleaning.
If homeowners have too much junk or clutter that they cannot handle on their own, they may want to consider hiring a junk removal company. Super Junk Removal services the greater Phoenix, AZ area. They can be reached at 844-HAD-JUNK or on their website www.SuperJunkRemoval.com
Eric Christensen
If homeowners have too much junk or clutter that they cannot handle on their own, they may want to consider hiring a junk removal company. Super Junk Removal services the greater Phoenix, AZ area. They can be reached at 844-HAD-JUNK or on their website www.SuperJunkRemoval.com
