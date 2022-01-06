Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,647 in the last 365 days.

Absey honored for years of service to courts

 

Grand Forks County Clerk of Court Rebecca Absey was recognized at a Jan. 5 retirement celebration for more than 40 service with the court system.

Family members, Northeast Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Don Hager and judges of the district court, court administration, staff and Grand Forks County employees acknowledged Absey’ s significant contributions to Grand Forks County, the Northeast Central Judicial District and the State of North Dakota with a presentation highlighting her more than 40 years as a deputy clerk of court, county clerk of court and as the district clerk of court for Grand County.

Absey’s last day in office is Thursday, Jan. 6.

You just read:

Absey honored for years of service to courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.