Absey honored for years of service to courts

Grand Forks County Clerk of Court Rebecca Absey was recognized at a Jan. 5 retirement celebration for more than 40 service with the court system.

Family members, Northeast Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Don Hager and judges of the district court, court administration, staff and Grand Forks County employees acknowledged Absey’ s significant contributions to Grand Forks County, the Northeast Central Judicial District and the State of North Dakota with a presentation highlighting her more than 40 years as a deputy clerk of court, county clerk of court and as the district clerk of court for Grand County.

Absey’s last day in office is Thursday, Jan. 6.